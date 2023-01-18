Overview of Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD

Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital



Dr. Garcia works at Hematology Oncology Associates in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.