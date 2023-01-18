See All Oncologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD

Medical Oncology
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD

Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital

Dr. Garcia works at Hematology Oncology Associates in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology Oncology Associates of the Palm Beaches - Boynton Beach
    2300 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 645-7429
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches
    3450 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 559-8186
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 18, 2023
    From my first visit I loved him for his compassion, explains everything, asks questions and answers all your concerns. My family and I are blessed in having him treat me
    Donna G — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD
    About Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982611398
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship

