Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD
Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Hematology Oncology Associates of the Palm Beaches - Boynton Beach2300 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 645-7429Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches3450 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 559-8186Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From my first visit I loved him for his compassion, explains everything, asks questions and answers all your concerns. My family and I are blessed in having him treat me
About Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1982611398
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
