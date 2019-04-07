Overview of Dr. Eduardo Garza, MD

Dr. Eduardo Garza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Garza works at Fleur Women's Health Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.