Dr. Eduardo Gomez, MD
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Gomez, MD
Dr. Eduardo Gomez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez's Office Locations
-
1
Institute for Orthopaedic Sx & Sports Medicine8350 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 482-5399
-
2
Institute For Ortho Sgy/Sprtmed10201 Arcos Ave Ste 206, Estero, FL 33928 Directions (239) 482-5399
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eduardo Gomez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851392369
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School San Antonio
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
