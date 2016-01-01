Overview

Dr. Eduardo Gomez-Vazquez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Gomez-Vazquez works at Laredo Premiere Healthcare Pllc in Laredo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.