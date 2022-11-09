See All Hand Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Eduardo Gonzalez-Hernandez, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (59)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eduardo Gonzalez-Hernandez, MD

Dr. Eduardo Gonzalez-Hernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez works at Eduardo Gonzalez-Hernandez MD PLLC in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Elbow Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez's Office Locations

    Eduardo Gonzalez-Hernandez, MD PLLC
    401 SW 42nd Ave Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 443-4493

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Elbow Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Bite Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Eduardo Gonzalez-Hernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578515532
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Combined Hand Surgery Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Gonzalez-Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez works at Eduardo Gonzalez-Hernandez MD PLLC in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Elbow Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

