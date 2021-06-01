Dr. Gonzalez-Velez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eduardo Gonzalez-Velez, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Gonzalez-Velez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez-Velez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-9415Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation At White Marsh (suite 205)4924 Campbell Blvd Ste 205, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (443) 442-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez-Velez?
Dr. Gonzalez-Valez has been very thorough and takes the time to fully explain any concerns. I have complete confidence and trust in Dr. Gonzalez-Valez.
About Dr. Eduardo Gonzalez-Velez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1205913373
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez-Velez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez-Velez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez-Velez works at
Dr. Gonzalez-Velez has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez-Velez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Velez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Velez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Velez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Velez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.