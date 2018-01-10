Overview of Dr. Eduardo Herrera, MD

Dr. Eduardo Herrera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Herrera works at Tulane Center for Women's Health in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.