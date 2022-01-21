Overview

Dr. Eduardo Icaza, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School (Ann Arbor) and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Icaza works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

