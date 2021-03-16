Dr. Eduardo Kleer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Kleer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Kleer, MD
Dr. Eduardo Kleer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Dr. Kleer's Office Locations
Sjmhs Specialty Physicians5333 McAuley Dr Rm 3001, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (810) 844-7566
- 2 19000 St Joes Pkwy Ste 320, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 712-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Forest Health Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's the best. Knowledgeable, plus kind and caring. He doesn't do unnecessary testing or unnecessarily aggressive treatments.
About Dr. Eduardo Kleer, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1831195304
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kleer works at
