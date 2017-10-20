Overview of Dr. Eduardo Macias, MD

Dr. Eduardo Macias, MD is an Optometrist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California.



Dr. Macias works at Eduardo P Macias MD in Fontana, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.