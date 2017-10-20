Dr. Eduardo Macias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Macias, MD
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Macias, MD
Dr. Eduardo Macias, MD is an Optometrist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California.
Dr. Macias' Office Locations
Eduardo P Macias MD Inc.18066 Foothill Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335 Directions (909) 427-8900
- 2 9185 Magnolia Ave Ste 300, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 359-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, knowledgeable, caring.
About Dr. Eduardo Macias, MD
- Optometry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871539130
Education & Certifications
- Alameda County Medical Center Program
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macias accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macias speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Macias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macias.
