Dr. Eduardo Mari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Mari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Mari works at
Locations
Eduardo G. Mari MD1389 W Main St Ste 223, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eduardo Mari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1063458396
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Bridgeport Hosp
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Average wait time: 16 – 30 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Dr. Mari works at
Dr. Mari has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mari speaks Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
16 patient reviews. Overall rating: 3.1
