Dr. Eduardo Meza, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Meza, DDS
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Meza, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Meza works at
Locations
-
1
Hollywood Park Dental400 N Loop 1604 E Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 571-7582Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meza?
About Dr. Eduardo Meza, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1891135182
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meza accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meza works at
Dr. Meza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.