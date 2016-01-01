Dr. Eduardo Montana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Montana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Montana, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University of Colorado - Executive Healthcare MBA and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Montana works at
Locations
Childrens Cardiovascular Medicine780 Canton Rd NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (404) 943-0289
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Piedmont Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eduardo Montana, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1174554588
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado - Executive Healthcare MBA
- Emory University - B.S. Biology
- Pediatric Cardiology
