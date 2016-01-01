Overview

Dr. Eduardo Montana, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University of Colorado - Executive Healthcare MBA and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Montana works at Childrens Cardiovascular Medicine in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.