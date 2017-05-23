Dr. Eduardo Garcia-Montes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Montes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Garcia-Montes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.
Mahboobeh Goltapeh M.d. PA3661 S Miami Ave Ste 904, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-5811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I'm living a normal life thanks to Dr Garcia-Montes. After suffering from BPH for 9 years I now feel like an 18 year old when I pee.
Dr. Garcia-Montes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Montes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Montes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Montes has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Montes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia-Montes speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Montes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Montes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Montes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Montes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.