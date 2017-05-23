Overview of Dr. Eduardo Garcia-Montes, MD

Dr. Eduardo Garcia-Montes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.



Dr. Garcia-Montes works at Mahboobeh Goltapeh M.d. PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.