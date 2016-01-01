Overview of Dr. Eduardo Olmedo, MD

Dr. Eduardo Olmedo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.



Dr. Olmedo works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Austell, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA, Woodstock, GA and Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.