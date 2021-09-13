See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (10)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Nyu Langone Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center
    305 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-0871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Wound Repair
Rhinoseptoplasty
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Wound Repair
Rhinoseptoplasty

Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 13, 2021
    Dr Rodriguez changed my life for the better. I underwent a number of procedures with him in mid-2021. The goal was facial feminization and did he ever deliver! I would recommend him to anyone
    Sep 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, MD
    About Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164462867
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Residency
    • Montefiore Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at Nyu Langone Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

