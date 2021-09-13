Overview of Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Nyu Langone Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.