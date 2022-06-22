Dr. Eduardo Sabates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Sabates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Sabates, MD
Dr. Eduardo Sabates, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Margate, FL. They completed their fellowship with BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
Dr. Sabates' Office Locations
HCA Florida Broward Cardiology - Margate2964 N State Road 7 Ste 110, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 751-1532Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
the doctor is very professional and has Bastida knowledge of what he does, humane and very responsible
About Dr. Eduardo Sabates, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1851385686
Education & Certifications
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sabates has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabates speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabates.
