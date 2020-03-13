Overview of Dr. Eduardo Saponara, MD

Dr. Eduardo Saponara, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Saponara works at Yvette Blanco Zevon PA in Bronxville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.