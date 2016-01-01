See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Eduardo Sembrano, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eduardo Sembrano, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eduardo Sembrano, MD

Dr. Eduardo Sembrano, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. 

Dr. Sembrano works at Pediatric Pulmonary and Cystic Fibrosis in Eatontown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Sembrano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Pulmonary and Cystic Fibrosis
    2-12 Corbett Way Ste 101, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-9098
  2. 2
    Jersey Shore Internal Medicine and
    2 12 Corbett Way Ste 102, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-9097

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Pulmonary Function Test
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma
Pulmonary Function Test
Respirator Fit Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sembrano?

    Photo: Dr. Eduardo Sembrano, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eduardo Sembrano, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sembrano to family and friends

    Dr. Sembrano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sembrano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eduardo Sembrano, MD.

    About Dr. Eduardo Sembrano, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326017567
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Sembrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sembrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sembrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sembrano works at Pediatric Pulmonary and Cystic Fibrosis in Eatontown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sembrano’s profile.

    Dr. Sembrano has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sembrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sembrano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sembrano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sembrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sembrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eduardo Sembrano, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.