Dr. Eduardo Solorzano, DDS
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Solorzano, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Dr. Solorzano works at
Locations
Dentistry of Miami7800 SW 87th Ave Ste A140, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 340-4119
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Solarzono is a very lovely and caring and the girls are very knowledgeable and friendly. I am very happy to be their patient. I will recommend him a100%
About Dr. Eduardo Solorzano, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1063960508
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solorzano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solorzano accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solorzano works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Solorzano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solorzano.
