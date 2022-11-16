See All Ophthalmologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Eduardo Uchiyama, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (67)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eduardo Uchiyama, MD

Dr. Eduardo Uchiyama, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.

Dr. Uchiyama works at Retina Group of Florida in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL, Wellington, FL, Hollywood, FL and Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Uchiyama's Office Locations

    Qpq Medical Centers-boca Raton
    950 Glades Rd Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 394-6499
    Retina Group of Florida
    1776 N Pine Island Rd Ste 312, Plantation, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 465-1345
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    MSPB Cardiology - Wellington
    1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 300, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 784-3788
    Retina Group of Florida
    4000 Hollywood Blvd Ste 190-N, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 894-7020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Retina Group of Florida
    6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 425, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 776-6880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Edema
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis

Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Uveitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cytomegaloviral Retinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flashes
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tuberculous Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tubulointerstitial Nephritis With Uveitis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Awesome! The most trustworthy and professional Physician I’ve seen !!! I’m finally healed thanks to his expertise, experience, kindness and communication skills, from my Macular disease !
    Mr. Patricio Rivera — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Eduardo Uchiyama, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891973673
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts Eye &amp; Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • University Texas SW Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Uchiyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uchiyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uchiyama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uchiyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uchiyama has seen patients for Macular Edema, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uchiyama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Uchiyama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uchiyama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uchiyama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uchiyama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

