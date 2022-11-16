Dr. Eduardo Uchiyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uchiyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Uchiyama, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Qpq Medical Centers-boca Raton950 Glades Rd Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 394-6499
Retina Group of Florida1776 N Pine Island Rd Ste 312, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (801) 465-1345Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
MSPB Cardiology - Wellington1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 300, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 784-3788
Retina Group of Florida4000 Hollywood Blvd Ste 190-N, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 894-7020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Retina Group of Florida6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 425, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 776-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Awesome! The most trustworthy and professional Physician I’ve seen !!! I’m finally healed thanks to his expertise, experience, kindness and communication skills, from my Macular disease !
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891973673
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- University Texas SW Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Uchiyama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uchiyama has seen patients for Macular Edema, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uchiyama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Uchiyama speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Uchiyama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uchiyama.
