Overview of Dr. Eduardo Uchiyama, MD

Dr. Eduardo Uchiyama, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.



Dr. Uchiyama works at Retina Group of Florida in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL, Wellington, FL, Hollywood, FL and Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.