Overview

Dr. Eduardo Uy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Uy works at San Sebastian Medical Group in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.