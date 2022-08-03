Dr. Eduardo Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Valdes, MD
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Valdes, MD
Dr. Eduardo Valdes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Valdes' Office Locations
Collaborative Womens Care3661 S Miami Ave Ste 602, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 200-3878
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Valdes is super sweet and professional.
About Dr. Eduardo Valdes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1306246962
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center, Weill Cornell Univeristy Affiliated
- Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico
