Dr. Eduardo Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Vargas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Highland, CA. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.
Dr. Vargas works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire4240 Highland Ave # B, Highland, CA 92346 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vargas Is a outstanding Dr. He has 30 plus years experience. I would trust this Man with my life.
About Dr. Eduardo Vargas, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1922113836
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Cook County Hospital
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
