Dr. Eduardo Vazquez, MD

Pain Medicine
2.7 (87)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eduardo Vazquez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Vazquez works at El Paso Pain Center, El Paso, TX in El Paso, TX with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Pain Center
    3215 GATEWAY BLVD W, El Paso, TX 79903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 598-7246
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    El Paso Pain Center East
    12200 Paseo Nuevo Dr, El Paso, TX 79928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 598-7246
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    El Paso Pain Center
    7825 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 598-7246
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Las Cruces Pain Center
    880 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 395-7246
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Upper Back Pain
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Back Disorders
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Cancer Pain
Chemodenervation
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Dorsal Column Stimulation
Facet Joint Pain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Knee Disorders
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Neck Injuries
Neck Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Phantom Limb Pain
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Sciatica
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertebral Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Travelers
    • Triwest
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (46)
    May 04, 2022
    I had the distinct pleasure of meeting and being treated by Dr. Vasquez for the first time. I have had 20 procedures (nerve blocks, epidurals, etc.) over the past 22 years. Experiences varied from ok to feeling like an assembly line where the provider didn't talk to me at all. Dr. Vasquez listened, asked questions and did a thorough exam. He is friendly and compassionate, but very focused on the task at hand. I never engage in extraneous conversation, making excuses, or whining. That is why I find his very direct approach refreshing. I suspect that most reviewers don't know that he commands the El Paso and Las Cruces locations. I am a retired Lieutenant Colonel and have been in command in multiple assignments. Commanders are very direct and may have to redirect patients who argue, make excuses, or identify as victims. Dr. Vasquez is all about providing treatment and does not suffer extraneous talk from patients, as well he should not. Thank you, Sir.
    William A Sluyter — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Eduardo Vazquez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225283211
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas At Houston Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hosp Univ Cinn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Trinity U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Eduardo Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

