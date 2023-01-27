See All Dermatologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Eduardo Weiss, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (90)
Dr. Eduardo Weiss, MD is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Dr. Weiss works at Hollywood Dermatology/Csmt Spec in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hollywood Dermatology/Csmt Spec
    3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 403, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 961-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposarcoma Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr and Office staff very nice . Always a warm welcome , you are treat it like family . Very experienced and knowledgeable.
    Doris Cartaya — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Eduardo Weiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053308965
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss works at Hollywood Dermatology/Csmt Spec in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

