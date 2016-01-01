Overview of Dr. Eduardo Zapata, MD

Dr. Eduardo Zapata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zapata works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.