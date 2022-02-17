See All Podiatric Surgeons in Eunice, LA
Dr. Edugie Omoregbee, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Eunice, LA
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edugie Omoregbee, DPM

Dr. Edugie Omoregbee, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Eunice, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Acadian Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Omoregbee works at The Neuromedical Center - Neurosurgery - Eunice in Eunice, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Omoregbee's Office Locations

    The Neuromedical Center - Neurosurgery - Eunice
    3521 Highway 190 Ste Q, Eunice, LA 70535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 981-4001
    Acadiana Foot Centers LLC
    203 W Brentwood Blvd Ste 2, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 981-4001
    Acadiana Foot Centers
    151 Hill St, Eunice, LA 70535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 981-4001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Acadian Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 17, 2022
    excellent
    Liz Frank/patient Lorita Willis — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Edugie Omoregbee, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457773863
    Education & Certifications

    • John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    • Louisiana State Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edugie Omoregbee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omoregbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Omoregbee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omoregbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Omoregbee has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omoregbee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Omoregbee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omoregbee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omoregbee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omoregbee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

