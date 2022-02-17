Overview of Dr. Edugie Omoregbee, DPM

Dr. Edugie Omoregbee, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Eunice, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Acadian Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Omoregbee works at The Neuromedical Center - Neurosurgery - Eunice in Eunice, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.