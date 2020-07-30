Overview of Dr. Edulfo Gonzalez-Sanchez, MD

Dr. Edulfo Gonzalez-Sanchez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez-Sanchez works at Surgical Practices of South Texas Pllc in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.