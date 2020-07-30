Dr. Edulfo Gonzalez-Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edulfo Gonzalez-Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edulfo Gonzalez-Sanchez, MD
Dr. Edulfo Gonzalez-Sanchez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez-Sanchez works at
Dr. Gonzalez-Sanchez's Office Locations
Surgical Practices of South Texas Pllc343 W Houston St Ste 705, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 229-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment went well also with everything going on with the covid-19 I did have a appointment by phone through video the appointment went well. Having trouble getting through to speak to Staff so I can make another appointment for my refills. I would really appreciate it if Dr Gonzalez or staff can please give me a call at 210-409-3184 to set appointment. I don't have a vehicle and I do have a son who's 7 yers.old. I'm not too sure about taking him in the bus if I have to I would be very careful or see if a family member take me besides that I'd appreciate it if they can reach me by phone or email so I can set up an appointment with Dr Gonzalez for my refills other than that they've been real nice the staff are real friendly, Dr. Gonzalez is very understanding always gives great feedback and listens to what I says, he has been very helpful. I do understand with everything going on with covid-19 please try to call or email ASAP for a appt. For refills. Thank you, Andrea Macedo
About Dr. Edulfo Gonzalez-Sanchez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1942591151
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gonzalez-Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez-Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez-Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez-Sanchez has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez-Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.