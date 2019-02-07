Dr. Edward Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Adler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Adler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
Norton Gastroenterology Consultants3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 7B, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-4711
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adler has been taking care of my husband's failing liver for years. Would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Edward Adler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1780645564
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Duodenal Polypectomy and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.