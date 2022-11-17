See All Hand Surgeons in East Providence, RI
Dr. Edward Akelman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Akelman, MD

Dr. Edward Akelman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Akelman works at University Orthopedics Inc in East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Akelman's Office Locations

    University Orthopedics Inc
    1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 457-1510
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Except for the reason why I was there, I don't believe it could have been any better. Everything was on time. Staff extremely professional and very friendly. From the start all the way through post-op, everything went smoothly and with precision. Thank you Dr Akelman and Staff for everything.
    T. Allan Martell — Nov 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Edward Akelman, MD
    About Dr. Edward Akelman, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588644629
    Education & Certifications

    • Roosevelt-St Lukes Hosp
    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Akelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akelman works at University Orthopedics Inc in East Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Akelman’s profile.

    Dr. Akelman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Akelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

