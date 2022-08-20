Dr. Edward Akeyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akeyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Akeyson, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Akeyson, MD
Dr. Edward Akeyson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Middlesex Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Akeyson works at
Dr. Akeyson's Office Locations
-
1
Emotional Health and Recovery907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 546-1642
-
2
East Tennessee Medical Group266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 984-3864Tuesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pm
-
3
Midstate Medical Center435 Lewis Ave, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 258-4327Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akeyson?
Dr Akeyson very informative, listened to me and was honest! He definitely is well educated and very intelligent.
About Dr. Edward Akeyson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1427079789
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Med
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akeyson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akeyson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akeyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akeyson works at
Dr. Akeyson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akeyson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Akeyson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akeyson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akeyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akeyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.