Dr. Edward Allegra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Allegra, MD
Dr. Edward Allegra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Allegra's Office Locations
-
1
Allegra Arthritis Associates115 Clark St, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (337) 494-4900
-
2
Edward C Allegra II MD282 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (337) 494-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. Explains everything to you. Help my condition, have some quality of life again.
About Dr. Edward Allegra, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1588665913
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Co Med Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
