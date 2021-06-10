Overview of Dr. Edward Allegra, MD

Dr. Edward Allegra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Allegra works at Allegra Arthritis Associates in Hazlet, NJ with other offices in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.