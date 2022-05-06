Dr. Edward Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Allen, MD
Dr. Edward Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3838 San Dimas St Ste A200, Bakersfield, CA 93301 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:45pmTuesday8:00am - 6:45pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
I don’t think my survey went through to Dignity Health because they said I had timed out….. so I want to send my comments here: “Dr. Allen is the most caring doctor I’ve ever seen. He takes his time to get to know you personally and he isn’t in a rush to get you in and out and leave you feeling completely uncared for like your Dignity Health doctors on 9500 Stockdale in Bakersfield. It’s sooo refreshing to see in Dr. Allen the old time quality care that doesn’t exist in your other facilities. You say you do these surveys to improve quality care but it feels like you are just going through the motions. I feel this is just a business to you and your doctors and you don’t listen to how people feel anyway, so why waste time on your surveys. Will anyone even read this? I’ll never get an answer to that. I’m only really writing to thank Dr. Allen for being such a wonderful exception and a caring human being.
About Dr. Edward Allen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285678326
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Allen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Cervicitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.