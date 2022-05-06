Overview of Dr. Edward Allen, MD

Dr. Edward Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Cervicitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.