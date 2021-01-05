See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Albany, NY
Dr. Edward Apicella, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Apicella, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Apicella works at Sand Creek Medical PC in Albany, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY, Queensbury, NY and Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sand Creek Medical PC
    116 Everett Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 463-0171
  2. 2
    Northway Spc LLC
    1596 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 371-6772
  3. 3
    375 Bay Rd Ste 103, Queensbury, NY 12804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 682-2240
  4. 4
    Saratoga Center Pain Management
    3 Care Ln Ste 302, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 682-2240

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 05, 2021
    I trust Dr Apicella completely. He knows what he is doing, I have always had excellent results from his treatment. He is personable and kind, but when the procedure begins he is all business and in complete control of everything and everyone. His staff is wonderful. All are professional and extremely competent. The office runs smoothly and I have never had even a hint of a problem. His PA(s) maintain the same level of excellence as Dr Appicella himself.
    Karen Heidinger — Jan 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Apicella, MD
    About Dr. Edward Apicella, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528051869
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Apicella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apicella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Apicella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Apicella has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apicella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Apicella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apicella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apicella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apicella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

