Overview

Dr. Edward Aranas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Aranas works at Deer Valley Medical in Glendale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.