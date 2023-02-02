Overview of Dr. Edward Armbruster, DO

Dr. Edward Armbruster, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Armbruster works at Mercer Bucks Orthopaedics in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ, Langhorne, PA and Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.