Overview of Dr. Edward Arous, MD

Dr. Edward Arous, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Arous works at The Vascular Care Group in Worcester, MA with other offices in Sturbridge, MA and Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.