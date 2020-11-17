See All Neurosurgeons in Washington, DC
Dr. Edward Aulisi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Aulisi, MD

Dr. Edward Aulisi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC. 

Dr. Aulisi works at MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Reconstruction for Craniosynos, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aulisi's Office Locations

    MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center
    110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 830-2299
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 17, 2020
    Recently had surgery with Dr. Alulisi and I am very pleased so far. His team treated me with so much love while recovering, thanks.
    N/A — Nov 17, 2020
    About Dr. Edward Aulisi, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1457328155
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • George Washington University School Of Med|George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Aulisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aulisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aulisi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aulisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aulisi works at MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center in Washington, DC. View the full address on Dr. Aulisi’s profile.

    Dr. Aulisi has seen patients for Reconstruction for Craniosynos, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aulisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Aulisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aulisi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aulisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aulisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

