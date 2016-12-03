See All Pediatricians in Carmel, IN
Dr. Edward Aull, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Aull, MD

Dr. Edward Aull, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.

Dr. Aull works at Edward B Aull MD in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana
Dr. Aull's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward B Aull MD
    13430 N Meridian St Ste 365, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 582-7654
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group Carmel Gasteroenterology
    13450 N Meridian St Ste 354, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 582-7654

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Edward Aull, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 54 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1922009786
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Indiana University / Bloomington
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edward Aull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Aull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Aull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aull.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

