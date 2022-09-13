See All Psychiatrists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Edward Barias, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Barias, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Barias works at The Brain Spa LLC in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Brain Spa LLC
    210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 3102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 406-6561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Drug and Alcohol Dependence

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relapse Prevention Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 13, 2022
    He takes the time to listen he is very patience and knowledgeable, he made me feel like he really care about me. It's very hard to find a good doctor in Palm Beach County I'm so blessed that I found him. He is the best
    Maritza — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Barias, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689007700
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Elmhurst Hosp-Mt Sinai Prog
    • Elmhurst Hosp-Mt Sinai Sch Med
    • Universidad Iberoamericana
