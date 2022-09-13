Dr. Edward Barias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Barias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Barias, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
The Brain Spa LLC210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 3102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 406-6561
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He takes the time to listen he is very patience and knowledgeable, he made me feel like he really care about me. It's very hard to find a good doctor in Palm Beach County I'm so blessed that I found him. He is the best
About Dr. Edward Barias, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Elmhurst Hosp-Mt Sinai Prog
- Elmhurst Hosp-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Universidad Iberoamericana
