Dr. Edward Barnes, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Barnes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC.
Locations
1
Unc Hospitals Rehab Unit101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (984) 974-6000
2
Carolina Clinic At Unc for Executives300 Meadowmont Village Cir, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (919) 966-6000
3
Unc Hospitals Outpatient Center At100 Eastowne Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (984) 974-5050
4
Health On Wheels130 Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 966-2514
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
VERY positive first visit (consultation) with Dr. Barnes, he even popped his head in and apologized for running late, who does that? Anyway, he responded promptly to phone calls or even called himself and spend much time explaining test results and treatment plan.
About Dr. Edward Barnes, MD
- English
- 1568605707
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.