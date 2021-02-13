Dr. Edward Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Barnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Barnes, MD
Dr. Edward Barnes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
Tennessee Oncology3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 760, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (629) 219-5867
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
TREATED FOR LARGE B- CELL LYMPHOMA.. DR KIRK AND STAFF VERY CARING EVERYONE FROM RECEPTIONIST (VAMPIRES) CHEMO NURSES CHEERFUL PROFESSIONAL JUST WONDERFUL GIVING CARE ALL THE WAY THROUGH CANCER TREATMENT. CAN'T SAY ENOUGH ABOUT CARE!!?
About Dr. Edward Barnes, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1770538738
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- St. Thomas Midtown Hospital
- St. Thomas Midtown Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Medical Oncology
