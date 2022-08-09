Overview

Dr. Edward Barns, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Barns works at Warren Clinic Otolaryngology in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.