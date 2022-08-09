See All Otolaryngologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Edward Barns, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Barns, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Barns works at Warren Clinic Otolaryngology in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. John Gilchrist, MD
Dr. John Gilchrist, MD
3.8 (16)
Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic Otolaryngology
    6475 S Yale Ave Ste 401, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 502-9555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicare
    • Missouri Care
    • MultiPlan
    • OSMA Health
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 09, 2022
    He is such a wonderful doctor
    Rhonda — Aug 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Barns, MD
    About Dr. Edward Barns, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922007988
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas - School of Pharmacy
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Barns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barns works at Warren Clinic Otolaryngology in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Barns’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

