Dr. Edward Baron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Baron, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Baron, MD
Dr. Edward Baron, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center.
Dr. Baron works at
Dr. Baron's Office Locations
-
1
SightMD NY Bay Shore 375375 E Main St Ste 24, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-1330
-
2
SightMD NY Rockville Centre220 Maple Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 763-4106
Hospital Affiliations
- Jacobi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baron?
My experience with this provider leaves me feeling confident that my health and well-being are managed properly.
About Dr. Edward Baron, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699770586
Education & Certifications
- 1988-1990 Neuro-Ophthalmology
- New York Medical College
- Greenwich Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baron accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baron works at
Dr. Baron has seen patients for Hypertropia and Hypotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baron speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.