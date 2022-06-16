Overview

Dr. Edward Barton, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Barton works at West Coast Neurology, Inc in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.