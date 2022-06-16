Dr. Edward Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Barton, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Yafa Minazad D.o. Inc.630 S Raymond Ave Unit 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 598-3770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. Barton as a patient for the last two years prior to this I had seen two other neurologist my neurological issues were complicated. Dr. Barton was like a detective that knew he could uncover the problem. He is a brilliant compassionate man that truly cares about his patients. His office staff are courteous and helpful. I would highly recommend him I have sent several people to him and they all were very impressed by his thoroughness and caring
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Cedars Sinai/UCLA
- UCLA Department Of Neurology
- Santa Clara Valley Med Ctr
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- UCSD
- Neurology
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.