Dr. Edward Bedrossian, MD

Cataract Surgery
3.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Bedrossian, MD

Dr. Edward Bedrossian, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Bedrossian works at Dept of Oculoplastics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bedrossian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Oculoplastics
    840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 928-3250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty

Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 08, 2017
    Dr. Bedrossian provided excellent care. He was very patient, professional, and thorough. He performed surgery to remove a cyst, and it went very well. Thank you for your expertise and kind care.
    BrookhavenPA — May 08, 2017
    About Dr. Edward Bedrossian, MD

    • Cataract Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841283488
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Bedrossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedrossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bedrossian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bedrossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bedrossian works at Dept of Oculoplastics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bedrossian’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedrossian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedrossian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedrossian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedrossian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

