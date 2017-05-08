Dr. Edward Bedrossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedrossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Bedrossian, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Bedrossian, MD
Dr. Edward Bedrossian, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Bedrossian's Office Locations
Dept of Oculoplastics840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3250
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bedrossian provided excellent care. He was very patient, professional, and thorough. He performed surgery to remove a cyst, and it went very well. Thank you for your expertise and kind care.
About Dr. Edward Bedrossian, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1841283488
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Bedrossian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedrossian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedrossian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedrossian.
