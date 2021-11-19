Overview of Dr. Edward Bell Jr, MD

Dr. Edward Bell Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Salem, Baptist Health Floyd and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Bell Jr works at EDWARD E BELL, M.D. in New Albany, IN with other offices in Salem, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.