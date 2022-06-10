Dr. Edward Bermudez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermudez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Bermudez, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Bermudez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Heart Rhythm Consultants PA1921 Waldemere St Ste 301, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8744
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is the most wonderful cardiologist we have ever encountered. He is extremely patient kind attentive listens cares etc. His whole staff is absolutely wonderful as well. They're all extremely kind. it's very important when you're walking into a cardiologist office how you're going to be treated because of the condition you have and when everybody treats you wonderful it's an extremely great feeling
About Dr. Edward Bermudez, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013914001
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
