Overview

Dr. Edward Bermudez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bermudez works at Heart Rhythm Consultants PA in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.