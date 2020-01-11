Dr. Edward Berzin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berzin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Berzin, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Berzin, MD
Dr. Edward Berzin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor
Dr. Berzin works at
Dr. Berzin's Office Locations
-
1
Edward Berzin, MD6560 Fannin St Ste 1804, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-4102
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just went in for a consult yesterday. He was kind enough to squeeze me into his busy schedule since another Dr. of mine recommend him highly for breast reconstruction after a double mastectomy, which will be performed soon. Skin grafts will have to be done also. He was highly pleasant, and explained very nicely, procedures to be used to help in my situation. So far so good, as he does the work I will post further information about how it went. 5 stars for now !
About Dr. Edward Berzin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1962448241
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Maimonides MC
Frequently Asked Questions
